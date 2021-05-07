HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The next leader of the state's colleges and universities will be announced on Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll reveal the next president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System during a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

It's slated for 1:30 p.m.

The Connecticut Board of Regents will officially vote on the appointment at 12:30 p.m. by way of a video conference, according to Lamont.

The governor will be joined by CSCU interim president Jane Gates, SCSU president Joe Bertolino and Board of Regents chair Matt Fleury.

CSCU president announces retirement The president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities will retire at the beginning of the new year.

The CSCU's previous president, Mark Ojakian, announced his retirement last fall.

The retirement was effective on Jan. 1, 2021.