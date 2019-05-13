HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A series of coastal storms continues on Monday with the approach of yet another.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the most significant rain from the storm will arrive later in the day and into the evening.
Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
A coastal flood advisory has been issued for Monday night. Parts of Fairfield and New Haven counties are included.
"This slow-moving storm will become 'cut-off' from the steering currents aloft, which will allow it to sit and spin over the northeast for yet another day [Tuesday,]" Haney said.
Both Monday and Tuesday will be breezy with temperatures in the 40s.
"[Tuesday,] the cold air aloft will be responsible for the possibility of wet snow in the higher elevations of New England," Haney said.
Between the two days, parts of the state could pick up another inch or two of rain.
Wednesday looks to be drier.
Haney said it should be partly sunny, but breezy with highs in the 60s.
"More rain may return Thursday," Haney said. "The next disturbance will spread clouds and showers into the state, especially during the afternoon."
Highs for Thursday should be between 65 and 70 degrees.
Friday appears to be cloudy and breezy with showers possible later in the day.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
