HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another storm system takes aim at the state on Friday and some of the precipitation could be frozen.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said it'll start off as scattered showers around noon as it moves up the coast.
"Precipitation may begin as an icy mix in some areas, but a quick change to rain is likely," DePrest said.
Periods of rain are likely throughout the day, as temperatures range from the upper 30s to middle 40s.
Rain could be heavy at times as the storm moves up the coast, especially Saturday morning.
It'll then taper off to showers on Saturday afternoon.
"Total rainfall should range from 1-2”, but we could see locally higher totals of 2-3”," DePrest said.
Temperatures should hit or go over 50 degrees.
The combination of heavy rain, melting snow and the frozen ground could lead to some poor drainage flooding.
A gusty wind develops Saturday night, and rain showers could change to a few wet show showers.
Sunday features a mixture of sun and clouds.
Temperatures may peak in the 40s, but the wind will make it feel like the 30s.
The next chance for a storm is Monday into Tuesday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
