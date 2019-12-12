HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another storm system takes aim at the state on Friday and some of the precipitation could be frozen.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it'll start off as scattered showers around noon as it moves up the coast.
"At the onset, there is a chance for a wintry/icy mix inland, but this will become an all rain event [Friday] evening/night as milder air moves into the region," Dixon said.
Dixon said the rain could be steady or heavy into early Saturday morning.
"During the afternoon Saturday, the rain should become lighter/scattered," he said.
Temperatures should hit or go over 50 degrees.
The rain may not entirely end until sunset.
"By the time it is over, we could receive at least an inch of rain with locally higher amounts of perhaps up to 2 inches in spots," Dixon said.
According to Dixon, Sunday looks to be dry and cooler, but windy.
Temperatures may peak in the 40s.
"But the wind will make it feel like the 30s," he said.
The next chance for a storm is Monday into Tuesday.
