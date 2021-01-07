HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- While the next phase of the vaccination rollout efforts in Connecticut is all but finalized, it will cover hundreds of thousands of people.
In fact, 800,000 people will be in Phase 1B, which is expected to include residents in a congregate setting, like prisons and group homes and in-patient care facilities, people 75 years and older, workers in education and childcare, first responders, transportation and direct care social service workers, people in food and grocery, agriculture, and manufacturing.
When all combined, that’s 800,000 people, and the state said the list could expand.
“The Allocation Subcommittee is contemplating potentially adding some additional groups that may address issues of equity and we’re anticipating those recommendations at the beginning of next week,” Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said on Thursday.
The next phase is going to kick the state’s vaccination efforts into high gear.
The state is already number one in the nation for states with a population of over 2 million, so people seem ready for it.
"It highlights that everyone who is eligible should get the vaccine as soon as they can. For us, moving swiftly as a state through these phases, getting every single dose we have into someone’s arm as quickly as possible," Gifford said. "I don’t think it changes the allocation strategy itself, but it does emphasize the need for speed, as they say."
Finalized details of Phase 1B are expected to be released early next week.
