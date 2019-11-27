NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The tension between New London and Norwich has been building in football since 1875.
Bragging rights are always at play. This time, safety was too. Law enforcement pushed to reschedule the annual Thanksgiving game because of recent gang activity.
Law enforcement wanted a day game. They picked Wednesday instead of Thursday because of the holiday.
"It’s hard to justify ordering people in on a major holiday just to work a football game. In this case in another jurisdiction. It’s just not a good use of taxpayer’s dollars in my opinion," said New London Police Chief Peter Reichard.
Police presence was nearly seven times the usual at a football game- from four officers to more than 30 from both New London and Norwich.
Each department had an eye on the possible troublemakers. They flagged a few students who were not allowed into the game.
"They complied, no issues," said Norwich Police Chief Patrick Daley.
The rivalry returns next year. Both sides hope it goes back to a friendly match-up, where the only concern is the number on the scoreboard.
2019 is the second year in a row the game hasn't been played on Thanksgiving. It was rescheduled last year because of record cold temperatures.
NFA won Wednesday, qualifying for the state playoffs.
