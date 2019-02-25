NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The director of campus safety at Norwich Free Academy has been arrested for not reporting an inappropriate relationship between a former coach and a student.
According to police, 61-year-old Kevin Rodino of Preston did not disclose the relationship coach Anthony Facchini had with at least one female student.
Facchini was arrested last fall after that relationship was reported.
Over the course of the investigation, police said they learned that other members of the NFA staff failed to report a second previous relationship between Facchini and another student who had since graduated.
The two relationships began in 2017 while Facchini was on staff as an athletic coach.
Investigators had been looking into the cases since June.
Detectives conducted interviews and executed search warrants.
Probable cause was found in the case of Rodino and an arrest warrant affidavit was signed.
Rondino was charged with failure to report suspected child abuse, tampering with evidence, false statement and interfering with a police officer.
He was released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to face a judge at Norwich Superior Court on March 7.
