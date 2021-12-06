NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Norwich Free Academy in Norwich was locked down on Monday morning due to a possible threat and a suspect was identified.
Norwich police said they responded as soon as they were made aware of the possible threat.
They said the suspect was quickly found.
Police are investigating the incident and trying to figure out if criminal charges are appropriate.
"The lockdown was lifted at approximately 11:15 a.m. and officers will remain at the school pending the conclusion of their investigation," said Capt. James Veiga, Norwich police.
No other information was released.
(1) comment
Start prosecuting these kids. Terrorism charges.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.