NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A school community is in mourning after suddenly losing one of their own Wednesday night.
Dr. Brian Kelly, head and superintendent of Norwich Free Academy, issued a letter to parents and guardians of students Thursday informing them of the tragic loss.
Counseling services were present Thursday in all classes that were directly impacted and are expected to be on hand going forward.
Norwich Free Academy will move up their Thanksgiving break and not have class starting Wednesday, November 24, the day before Thanksgiving.
Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, November 29.
It's been a difficult year for the Norwich Free Academy community already, having already lost a staff member earlier this school year.
