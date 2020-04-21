(WFSB) – The NFL announced that the New England Patriots traded Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.
The NFL posted on Twitter that Tampa Bay received Gronkowski and a 7th round pick in exchange for a 4th round pick in the draft.
BREAKING: Patriots agree to trade Rob Gronkowski to the Buccaneers. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/W28QUzUNKO— NFL (@NFL) April 21, 2020
This news come after former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady announced he was heading to Tampa Bay.
Gronkowski and Brady played together for nine seasons before Gronkowski announced his retirement in 2018.
