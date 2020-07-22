NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- A Niantic restaurant and brewery was forced to close after one of its workers tested positive for COVID-19.
The Niantic Public House and Brewery had just reopened after being closed for almost four months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They had been serving beer in their tap room and outside patio, but the establishment’s comeback was short-lived after an employee spiked a fever and tested positive for coronavirus.
The employee tested positive 11 days ago, and no other employees have since shown signs of symptoms.
Owners Tom and Jen Sakowski went right to work, following all of the guidelines suggested by the Centers for Disease Control.
They said they had to conduct tracing, and notify other employees who had been in contact with the employee.
“So we notified employees and made the decision to shut down the brewery to allow for the two weeks the CDC recommends,” they said.
The Public House employees, six of them in all, wear masks and gloves, wash hands frequently, and sanitize everything.
They also posted about it on Facebook to notify customers.
The restaurant plans to open back up next week.
