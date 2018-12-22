EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- The town of East Lyme is launching an investigation over inaccurate time-sheet submissions following the resignation of the Niantic Fire Chief.
First Selectman Mark Nickerson said Steve Wargo submitted a letter of resignation, citing personal reasons, on Wednesday afternoon.
First Selectman Mark Nickerson said staff found discrepancies in carious part-time shifts that were “allegedly paid but that had not been worked.”
Nickerson said the Fire Chief is a volunteer position who oversees scheduling, training, recruiting, payroll, budgeting and capital planning.
The East Lyme Police Department, as well as, a forensic audit will investigate.
Nickerson said the department is utilizing a more stringent time-card and payroll verification system to streamline process.
