NIANTIC, CT. (WFSB) - A Niantic man was arrested after a 3 year-old was found running down Black Point Road alone.
On Sept. 26, East Lyme Officers went to Niantic after they received two calls reporting a small child in the road.
Officers found the good Samaritans that stopped to help the child.
The officers recognized the toddler as the son of a man on Black Point Road.
They went to the home, and tried to contact the father through the open door.
When they did not received a response, officers went inside.
They found the father, Jason Fargo, unconscious in his bed.
Fargo appeared to be intoxicated, and admitted to having a few drinks.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of rick of injury to a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.