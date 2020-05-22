HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It's a nice end to the week, but the holiday weekend will feature some rain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said most of Friday will be sunny, but clouds will mix in during the afternoon. It’ll be warm, with temperatures ranging from 75 to 80 degrees.
Friday night, showers become likely.
“Low pressure will pass by to the south of New England on Saturday and it will bring clouds and showers to the state,” Dixon said.
A washout isn’t expected, but rain is likely from time to time on Saturday.
It’ll be a cooler day, with abundant cloud cover and highs in the 60s to near 70.
The low pressure will move out to sea, and high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will bring dry, comfortable air.
Sunday will be partly sunny and pleasant, with temperatures in the 60s along the coast and 70s inland.
“Monday, Memorial Day, will be very nice as well with a partly to mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid-70s,” Dixon said, adding that it’ll be a bit cooler along the shore.
Another pleasant day on tap for Tuesday, ahead of summer-like temperatures later in the week.
