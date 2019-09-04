(WFSB) - A school researching website has ranked the top colleges in Connecticut for 2020.
Niche.com released its list on Wednesday.
It ranked Yale University, Wesleyan University and the University of Connecticut as the top three.
See the rest of the top 10 here.
2020's best colleges in CT, according to Niche
Niche.com released its list of Connecticut's best colleges in 2020. Here are the top 10.
Niche said it conducted an analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life date from the U.S. Department of Education. It also looked at millions of reviews from students and alumni.
Its overall study involved more than 1,000 colleges and universities across the country.
Niche said it helped more than 446,350 people in Connecticut find a college.
To see the complete rankings, check out its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.