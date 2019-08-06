(WFSB) - A website released its annual list of the best public school districts in Connecticut.
Niche.com unveiled its list for 2020 this week.
Top 10 best public school districts in Connecticut
Niche.com released its list of the best school districts in Connecticut for 2020.
The top three included the districts in Westport, New Canaan and Glastonbury.
See the complete top 10 here.
Niche said it ranked the schools based on a "rigorous analysis" of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings and more.
Glastonbury is fantastic. If you forget about the heroin issue.
