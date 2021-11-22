WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Thanksgiving eve is one of the biggest nights for bars, and it's expected that this year will be even busier because of eased pandemic restrictions.
The day before thanksgiving has always been a great night for business at Scoreboard Bar & Grill.
“We get a good day crowd, and then it extends over to the nighttime. Usually we have, we've had bands in the past on this Wednesday,” said owner Frank Vigliotti.
Often called ‘blackout Wednesday’ or ‘Drinksgiving,’ bars tend to be packed with crowds of folks home for the holiday.
Vigliotti is hoping to bank in this year, bringing in a band for the night like before.
Business still hasn't hit pre-pandemic levels for him.
"Maybe they rather stay home or do something different. But hopefully things will start changing, it's been an uptick on Sundays for football, so it's been good,” Vigliotti said.
In anticipation of crowds, Waterbury police plans to have more officers on patrol, particularly around bars and restaurants throughout the city.
“We're going to make sure we have a strong presence of officers. High visibility patrols on Thanksgiving eve to make sure everyone has a safe evening and to prevent any kind of criminal activity from occurring,” said Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette.
Vigliotti hopes Wednesday brings momentum for a successful, profitable Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
But in light of a rise in COVID cases in the state, he understands the hesitancy for some.
"Hopefully people feel better about coming out and it just gets back to normal as soon as possible,” he said.
Waterbury police said they will be having increased patrols through the entire holiday weekend, starting Friday they'll be paying close attention to the Brass Mill Center Mall and other shopping centers and stores, saying there's been a rise in shoplifting lately.
