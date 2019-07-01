WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police released new details after a woman was shot and killed last October.
The shooting happened on Oct. 11, 2018 around 3 a.m. at a home on Walnut Avenue.
Fransua Guzman, 30, died after being shot.
Another woman was injured in the shooting, police said. Her injuries led to paralysis.
On Monday, police said the shooting is a result of gang violence between two groups, the 960 gang and the ATM gang.
Amid the investigation into the shooting, police obtained information that led them to apply for arrest warrants for nine individuals who were involved in the shooting.
Those who have since been arrested are:
Jermaine Gilbert
Laderrick Jones
Gabriel Pulliam
Dayquain Sinisterra
Julian Scott
Three juveniles
Another person involved was identified as D’Andre Burrus, who is still wanted by police. He’s considered to be armed and dangerous.
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said the police dept. is doing everything it can to take gang members off the streets.
"We feel that each and every day, as we continue down this path, that we are getting closer and closer to getting to taking care of this problem," Spagnolo said.
Police said they hope there will be more arrests in connection with the murder soon.
