HARTFORD (WFSB) - One firefighter was taken to an area hospital and nine people are without a place to call home after a two-alarm fire Wednesday night in the capital city.
According to officials, firefighters responded to the area of 237 Zion Street in the city's North End shortly before 9 p.m. to find a fire at a multi-family home.
Crews had the flames under control and fully extinguished in under minute upon arriving on scene.
One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries after one of the floors of the home collapsed.
No other injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting the five adults and four children that were displaced by the fire.
Zion Street was closed between Catherine and Wilson Streets, but has since reopened.
The Hartford Fire Department is still working on determining the cause and origin of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.