BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A total of nine people have been displaced following a fire early Sunday morning.
According to the director for the city of Bridgeport's office of Emergency Management and Emergency Communications, Scott Appleby, crews responded to 774/776 Shelton Street around 3:20 a.m. to find heavy fire emitting from a multi-story home.
All of the occupants had gotten out safely prior to first responders arriving on scene.
The fire had damaged both sides of the residence, as well as the attic.
The Red Cross is assisting five adults and four children that were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bridgeport Fire Marshals Division.
