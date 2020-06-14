NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A total of nine people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at a New Haven residence Saturday night.
According to New Haven Fire officials, crews responded to Willis Street around 7:00 p.m. to find a fire that broke out in the kitchen of a home.
Four adults and five children were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported.
Further details surrounding the fire weren't immediately available.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the New Haven Fire Department.
