Instead of getting gifts, a 9-year-old girl from Wethersfield spent her birthday hosting a blood drive on Monday morning.
Channel 3 spoke with 9-year-old Bianca Mollica who said she has been on the receiving end of blood donations her whole life.
The Red Cross estimates every 2 seconds, someone in the United States need blood, and supplies become low around the holidays.
But, Mollica and her family said they are determined to encourage and support those who are willing to donate.
“Bianca has been a recipient of blood product since she was about 18 months old,” said Bianca’s mother Camie Mollica.
“She has Von Willebrands disease which is a bleeding disorder. It’s not a severe one but it does affect her soft tissue.”
For her birthday party, Bianca hosted a community blood drive at the Wethersfield Pitkin Center.
“One of my birthday wishes was that everyone could actually get help from the doctors that they need, so I decided a blood drive would be a perfect thing,” said Mollica.
The Red Cross estimates one donation can save up to 3 lives.
And, to the Mollica’s surprise, dozens of people came out to Bianca’s blood drive to donate.
Bianca and her family also run Bianca’s Bumblebees which she uses to spread kindness.
“Our biggest thing is she has issues but somebody is always worse off,” said Camie Mollica.
“And we want to make sure that she knows and our other children know you may have your own problems going on but you can always do for someone else during your good times.
Bianca added, “you can accomplish your dreams no matter what.”
