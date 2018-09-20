Car maker Nissan has announced a recall of approximately 215,000 of its vehicles because of an issue with its anti-lock brake system.
The affected models include the 2015-2017 Nissan Murano, 2016-2017 Nissan Maxima, 2017-2018 Nissan Pathfinder, and the 2017 infinity QX-60.
The company says the pump seal can leak brake fluid onto its circuit board, which could potentially lead to a fire.
The company will soon start to notify customers who are affected, and tell them their next course of action.
Fore more information on the recall, click here.
