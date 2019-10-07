STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Jersey surrendered himself to Stratford police for his involvement in a crash that happened over the summer.
According to police, 25-year-old Jesse Garcia-Mercado was involved in a serious crash that happened on River Road on July 20.
Investigators said Garcia-Mercado recklessly drove while behind the wheel and cause the two-car crash.
Multiple injuries were reported, police said.
Garcia-Mercado was held on a $100,000 court-issued bond and scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.
Police charged him with five counts of first-degree assault, four counts of third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, reckless driving, following too close and failure to wear a seatbelt.
