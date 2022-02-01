CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - With the new month came the first major field announcement for the 2022 Travelers Championship.
The annual golf tournament announced on Tuesday that Rory McIlroy committed to play at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell this summer.
It will mark his fourth appearance at the tournament.
McIlroy was ranked 6th in the Official World Golf Ranking as of Tuesday.
“Rory has been a wonderful ambassador for professional golf and creates excitement felt by millions of fans around the world whenever he plays,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “Having a commitment from a player the caliber of Rory this early sets the tone for the type of field we’re expecting for this year’s Travelers Championship.”
McIlroy has 20 career PGA Tour victories, including four major championships.
His most recent victory came in Oct. 2021 at the CJ Cup @ Summit.
The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland has been named PGA Tour player of the year three times.
The 2022 Travelers Championship is set for June 20 through June 26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
Tournament updates can be read at TravelersChampionship.com.
