HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - We’re just days away from the holidays and people are having a hard time finding COVID testing, because of the demand.
A site in Hartford is doing no-appointment needed COVID testing, which is hard to come by during this time.
The site is on the corner of Albany Avenue and Woodland Street.
People say the site has been convenient as compared to other locations.
"This was a life saver, finding this and being able to come with no appointments and no schedule," Shanee Ransom of Windsor tells us.
Employees say the line for the state-run COVID testing site has been constant all day, but the wait has been under an hour with no appointment needed.
People have come from other towns to get tested, because many other places are booked.
"When I found this, I was super excited," Ransom noted.
"I tried CVS. I tried WalGreens. I tried everywhere and they were booked solid all the way for the week," Karl Jancis of East Hartford stated.
"We came here so we can go on a trip for Christmas," Nathan noted.
Little Nathan and his mom came to the Albany Avenue testing site in preparation for their trip to Guyana.
"If I didn’t get tested, then we wouldn’t be able to go on the plane," continued Nathan.
Many people are getting tested as we incher closer to Christmas and as the Omicron variant spreads faster.
"I’m traveling on Friday, so I figured I’d better come down and get tested as quickly as I could just in case I come back positive, I can change my travel plans," stated Jancis.
Rapid home tests are also hard to come by and people are running out of time.
Dr. Anthony Santella with the University of New Haven says people who want to be cautious should try their best to get a rapid home test.
"Have you and whoever you’re going to be around test themselves the day that you’re getting together. The results are only as good as the time they’re being done," explained Dr. Santella.
He says the PCR tests are more reliable, but that means people will have to find an appointment as soon as possible, since it takes twenty-four to thirty-six hours for results to come back.
"Something is better than nothing, but the PCR is really the gold standard test," noted Dr. Santella.
And when it comes to the gathering, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says those who are vaccinated and boosted should be okay.
"We encourage people to enjoy the family setting with your vaccinated family and friends, but don't go to very large indoor congregations, like these fifty to sixty people parties," Dr. Fauci added.
Dr. Santella says the rapid home tests are a good way to get results the day of a gathering. He says the PCR test results may not come back before Christmas, because of the long wait.
If you have the time, he says you can still try the pop up testing sites and says if you're willing to wait in line for a while as a walk-up, you might be better off than trying to book an appointment.
The walk up testing site on Albany Avenue in Hartford is open every day except Sunday, and will be closed for Christmas and New Year's Day.
If you're insured, you can bring your insurance card, but free testing is available. Site workers say they have not run out of tests.
This site closes at seven.
