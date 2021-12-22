HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With the holidays just days away, people reported having a hard time finding COVID testing due to demand.

Cities, towns urge testing, vaccinations ahead of the holidays Cities and towns around the state are urging people to get tested for and vaccinated against COVID-19.

A site in Hartford offered no-appointment needed COVID testing.

It was on the corner of Albany Avenue and Woodland Street.

People called it convenient as compared to other locations.

"This was a life saver, finding this and being able to come with no appointments and no schedule," said Shanee Ransom of Windsor.

Employees said the line for the state-run COVID testing site was constant all day on Tuesday. The wait was under an hour.

People came from other towns to get tested because many other places were booked.

"When I found this, I was super excited," Ransom said.

"I tried CVS. I tried WalGreens. I tried everywhere and they were booked solid all the way for the week," said Karl Jancis of East Hartford.

"We came here so we can go on a trip for Christmas," said Nathan, who came with his mom.

Little Nathan and his mother came to the site in preparation for their trip to Guyana.

"If I didn’t get tested, then we wouldn’t be able to go on the plane," Nathan continued.

Many people were getting tested ahead of Christmas, especially as the Omicron variant spread.

"I’m traveling on Friday, so I figured I’d better come down and get tested as quickly as I could just in case I come back positive, I can change my travel plans," Jancis said.

Rapid home tests were also hard to come by. People Channel 3 spoke with knew they were running out of time.

Dr. Anthony Santella with the University of New Haven said people who want to be cautious should try their best to get a rapid home test.

"Have you and whoever you’re going to be around test themselves the day that you’re getting together. The results are only as good as the time they’re being done," Santella explained.

He said the PCR tests are more reliable, but that means people will have to find an appointment as soon as possible, since it takes 24 to 35 hours for results to come back.

"Something is better than nothing, but the PCR is really the gold standard test," Santella said.

When it comes to the gathering, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said those who are vaccinated and boosted should be okay.

"We encourage people to enjoy the family setting with your vaccinated family and friends, but don't go to very large indoor congregations, like these 50 to 60 people parties," Fauci added.

Santella said the rapid home tests are a good way to get results the day of a gathering. He said the PCR test results may not come back before Christmas because of the long wait.

If people have the time, he said they can still try the pop-up testing sites. If they are willing to wait in line for a while as a walk-up, they might be better off than trying to book an appointment.

The walk-up testing site on Albany Avenue in Hartford is open every day except Sunday, and will be closed for Christmas and New Year's Day.

People who have insurance can bring their insurance card, but free testing is available. Site workers said they have not run out of tests.

This site closes at 7 p.m.