(WFSB) -- Starting Thursday, all Stop & Shop pharmacies in Connecticut are providing same-day COVID-19 vaccinations.
Customers can still schedule an appointment, but they are no longer required.
The pharmacies are offering both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“Stop & Shop has been proud to support our communities throughout the pandemic, most recently by administering the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Katie Thornell, director of Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop. “We are prepared to continue helping members of the community protect themselves against COVID-19 by allowing all customers 18 and older the convenience of walking into any of our pharmacies to receive their immunization without needing to schedule an appointment in advance.”
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up eligible to register
Stop & Shop pharmacies in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey are also offering no appointment necessary vaccinations.
For more information or to schedule a vaccine appointment at Stop & Shop, click here.
