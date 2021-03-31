HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heavy rain and thunder with the possibility of some snow is in the forecast for Thursday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a cold front arrives from the west on Wednesday.
"The sky will be cloudy or mostly cloudy," Haney said. "Showers will likely develop during the afternoon."
"Rain will become steadier and heavier [Wednesday] evening," Haney said. "There is also a chance for some thunder especially to the south and east of Hartford."
As a front moves in, temperatures are expected to drop.
"Temperatures will drop into the 40s over central and western portions of the state, but they could stay in the 50s most of the night in eastern Connecticut," Haney said.
They could dip into the 30s by Thursday morning in the state's higher elevations.
"Rain will mix with or change to snow in the higher elevations, where there could be a minor accumulation on grassy surfaces," Haney said. "Rain may mix with wet snow in other parts of the state, but we don’t expect any accumulation."
It should come to an end by Thursday afternoon. There may be some partial clearing at that point.
Rainfall totals look to be in the range of half an inch to 1.5 inches. Some parts of the state could see 2 inches.
Friday appears to be unseasonably cold.
High temperatures on Friday may not get out of the 30s to low-40s in many towns.
Wind chills may be in the 20s during the afternoon hours.
