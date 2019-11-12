MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – The New Haven State’s Attorney Office has released their findings into an officer-involved shooting in Meriden in 2018.
The incident occurred on Oct. 18 in front of the CVS Pharmacy parking lot located on East Main Street.
At the time of the incident, members of the Meriden Police Department were involved in a non-fatal shooting.
The suspect involved, Ryan Holley, was shot during the incident.
On Tuesday, the New Haven State’s Attorney Office said no charges were filed against Holley or the officers involved.
Based on the investigation, it was determined that Detective Michael Fonda, Detective John Dorais, and Officer Benjamin Pellegrini were justified in discharging their firearms.
When the shooting occurred, the officers had observed Holley driving a Buick Century, which the officers believed was possibly involved in illegal narcotics activity.
Holley got onto I-691 and the officers, who were operating an unmarked SUV, followed Holley’s car.
The officers then got ahead of Holley and while getting off the highway, reported hearing an apparent gunshot. At that point, they officers believed they were being fired upon from Holley’s car.
The officers then got behind Holley’s car and both cars pulled into the CVS parking lot. Once in the parking lot, Holley got out the driver’s side door with a firearm in his hand.
Officers identified themselves as police officers and instructed Hooley to drop his gun.
When Holley failed to comply, officers discharged their weapons, striking Holley several times.
The investigation revealed that Holley initially had no way of knowing that MPD officers were driving the unmarked SUV. Holley did accidentally discharge one round into his own windshield, which is when officers believed they were being fired at.
The State’s Attorney Office said based on these facts, they do not support criminal charges.
No further action will be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.