HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Last spring, Mother Nature changed the face of a popular state park.
A tornado toppled hundreds of trees all over Sleeping Giant State Park in May last year.
Since then, the Hamden park has remained closed, but work still continues.
The tornado forever changed the landscape of the popular park.
For more than 30 years, Jill Scheibenpflug has worked at Sleeping Giant.
Since last May, when the tornado toppled hundreds of trees, the park supervisor has been working on getting it back open.
“In a perfect world, I’d like to be open for Memorial Day, but that might be just an unrealistic goal. It just depends on how long it takes,” Scheibenpflug said.
Right now, there are two main issues.
“We’re working on getting the tower trail ready, so the contractors will come in, put some culverts in, make adjustments in the road,” Scheibenpflug said.
“The problem is all of the trails, most of the trails, go off of the tower trail, so until I get the tower trail established, I really can’t open the park. I can’t keep people off of it. We’re going to have heavy equipment up there, I don’t want getting people hurt.”
Another focus is making sure the grass takes hold.
She said the concern is that what was done last fall washed away, so they don’t want it to become a mud hole.
“They have to come in here and still do some landscaping. They have to make sure our grass is going to grow,” Scheibenpflug said.
She added that a mason will also be working on the walkway up to the picnic shelter and the wall.
She said she understands people are excited to get back outside, but she’s asking them to be patient, at least for at a little while longer.
“The weather is getting warmer and everybody wants to get out and hike. [People are] calling, coming, walking in here. I have to tell them to get out. I don’t necessarily like that, it’s hard for me, I have to tell them the park is closed,” Scheibenpflug said.
Staff stresses that the park is closed, and the fence is up for a reason.
It’s why they’re encouraging people to use any of the state’s 100 plus state parks until this one is reopened.
