NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Police in New London don't suspect any foul play after a man was found dead inside the parking lot of a local CVS.
According to New London Police Capt. Brian Wright, first responders were called to the CVS on Bank Street where they located an unresponsive male inside a vehicle with a sustained gunshot wound.
He was rushed to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly.
Capt. Wright says that the investigation remains ongoing and no foul play is suspected at this time.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 and dial ext. 0.
