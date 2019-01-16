SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- There were no injuries after a car and a school bus collided in Southington on Wednesday afternoon.
The Southington Fire Dept. said the crash happened at the intersection of Meriden Avenue and Main Street.
There were no injuries and no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
Units operating at a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Meriden Ave. and Main St. Luckily no injuries were reported & no children were on the bus. pic.twitter.com/AHt5gBuk7z— Southington Fire Department (@SouthingtonFD) January 16, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.