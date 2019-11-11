NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A construction accident in New London prompted a response from emergency crews.
Police said a construction crane on Bank Street Monday morning had turned over.
No injuries were reported.
The incident closed part of Howard Street, police said.
An investigation is underway.
