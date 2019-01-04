NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A crash involving a state police cruiser and tractor trailer closed part of I-395 north in Norwich on Friday morning.
The highway was closed between exits 14 and 18 for a short period of time, but it has since reopened.
State police said a cruiser was involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported.
There was only minor damage to the vehicle.
