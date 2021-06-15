BERLIN, CT (WFSB) – State police said no injuries were reported following a crash on Route 9 in Berlin on Tuesday afternoon.
The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department reported that a car went into a pond off Route 9 northbound near exit 24.
The Department of Transportation reported that it happened on Route 9 northbound near exit 24. The right lane was closed, but has since reopened.
State police said it appears one car was involved.
