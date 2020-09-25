CHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Emergency crews were called to Chester Airport on Friday afternoon where a plane made what officials called a “hard landing.”
It was a single-engine plane that was involved, and upon landing slid off the runway into a hangar, Chester fire officials said.
No injuries were reported.
There was a small fuel leak, but it has been contained.
It is unclear at this time what caused this kind of landing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.