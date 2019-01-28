HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police were called to the report of shots having been fired on Annawan Street Monday afternoon.
According to police, shots were fired but there are no reports of anyone having been injured at this time.
The shooting happened a little before 4:30 p.m.
Damage was seen to a car that was in the area.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.