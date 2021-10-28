BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A structure fire shut down part of Fall Mountain Road in Bristol on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported a little before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Terryville Volunteer Fire Dept.
Emergency crews were seen at Hidden Meadow Farm, a former horse farm that no longer houses animals.
The Bristol Fire Dept. posted photos to its Facebook page, saying no injuries had been reported.
It also said smoke could be seen for miles.
Neighbors said the homeowner lost everything.
It is unclear at this time what sparked the fire.
