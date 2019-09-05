NORWALK (WFSB) - Firefighters were able to extinguish a house fire Thursday on Grove Street.
According to fire officials, the fire started in the basement and extended to the first floor.
Officials said the first company in were met with heavy fire at the front door. There was extensive fire damage to the first floor and smoke damage to the second and third floor.
All occupants escaped with no injuries.
The house is posted unfit for occupancy and 16 people were displaced, with the Red Cross providing shelter.
The fire Marshall is on scene investigating the cause which is still not determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.