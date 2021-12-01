PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A multi-car crash closed part of Route 72 west in Plainville on Wednesday evening.
The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The highway was closed between exits 2 and 1 but has since reopened.
State police responded and said no injuries were reported.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.