EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- State police said the pilot and passenger of a plane that crashed walked away uninjured on Saturday afternoon.
Troopers responded to reports of a plane crash at the Goodspeed Airport in East Haddam on Saturday at about 10:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officials said the 2-seater plane, identified as a 2005 Jhilivan Kappa Kp5, sustained damage to the landing gear after it was determined it crashed downward during takeoff.
Officials said the plane crashed onto the runway and came to rest about 95 feet from the runway.
Neither the pilot nor the passenger was injured.
State police and officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating.
