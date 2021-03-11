21 03 11 VO WETHERSFIELD DIX RD FIRE.mp4_v_frame_1136.jpg

The fire was at a house on Dix Road near Ridge Road.

 WFSB

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The Wethersfield Fire Department was called to a house fire on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home on Dix Road near Ridge Road.

The area was closed while crews worked to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.