HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In the past week, the state Dept. of Public Health reported no new flu deaths.
This comes after the flu was reported to be widespread across the state for much of the season.
The total number of people having died from complications involving the flu this season remains at 78.
However, the number of hospitalized patients with the flu rose to 3,378 in the past week, and the number of cases now totals 10,213.
Health officials said of the 78 deaths, 53 of the people were over the age of 65, 20 were between 50 and 64, and 4 were between 25 and 49 years old, and 1 between the ages of 5 and 17.
State health officials said the season began on Aug. 26, and they have been posting weekly updates.
All season, doctors urged people to get flu shots. They consider it a patient's best line of defense.
Doctors warned this would be an extended flu season.
Folks are encouraged to continue to take steps to prevent influenza-related illness and hospitalization. For more information, click here.
