MONROE, CT. (WFSB) - No one was injured in Monroe house fire On Aug. 5.
At around 6 a.m., the Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company and the Stepney Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire om Captains Hill Road.
They were told there was a possibility people were trapped inside.
When firefighters arrived, both floors and the attic of the home were in flames.
Firefighters were able to determine that no people or pets were inside the home.
Crews, including the White Hills and Hungtington fire departments, attacked from multiple lines, and a ladder pipe.
They were able to control the blaze in under 40 minutes.
The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.
