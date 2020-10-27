HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It appears Connecticut is in the early stages of the anticipated second wave of the coronavirus.
While details can change quickly, as of Monday, Governor Ned Lamont said there are no plans for a statewide rollback on any of the reopening phases.
It will likely be a regional approach, similar to what we’ve seen over the last few weeks.
This information is key because it allows businesses and residents to plan ahead.
There is now medical data to explain why the state is taking this approach.
The hospitalizations as of Monday are higher than last month, but still remain low compared to national averages. This may be because more younger people are getting infected and their recovery rate is a lot better than those who are older.
Dr. John Murphy was one of the guests during Governor Ned Lamont’s coronavirus briefing and he provided a medical insight.
When the virus initially arrived in March and April, hospitals were being pushed to the limit of their capacity because those who were coming in were older.
"We have experienced staff and the therapies are much more effective," Murphy said.
Back then, only four percent testing positive were under 18, but as of Monday it’s 25 percent.
"They’re healthier, there are fewer comorbities, they’re less likely to get sick," Murphy said.
What that means is that this age group is likely to bounce back quickly and may not even need to be hospitalized, so that really gives wiggle room for hospitals during this second wave, by freeing up space for those who need it.
While this is good news, Dr. Murphy did caution that by no means is Connecticut out of the woods. In fact, he pointed to the upcoming holidays as potential events where the virus can spread.
“I think this wave, we’re at the beginning of it, not at the end of it. People, as the weather gets colder, are less likely to stay outdoors. With the holidays coming, there is a tendency for people to gather, potentially including out of state visitors and sharing means and holidays indoors. For all of those reasons, I think we have not yet seen the peak of this surge,” Dr. Murphy said.
Connecticut’s hospital capacity remains at a very good level.
The national average is 14 percent, while Connecticut is at 6.5 percent.
While it's expected that the infection rate may rise in the weeks ahead, the state says it won't take a blanket approach to lockdowns like during the first wave in March and April.
"While we expect it to be a tough winter, we do not expect we are going to be overwhelmed by this," Murphy said.
Also, nearly all of us are now wearing masks.
"There’s ample evidence now that wearing a mask, even if you are going to get sick, it’s likely you get less severely ill because the size of the viral exposure is significantly reduced by wearing a mask," he said.
"I certainly don't anticipate it at this point. We have a much better ability to target our response that we had back in April and even though I've seen some strict hockey sticks, here in Connecticut, we've gone from one to two to two and a half percent over a period of time. We haven't been localized, but we see it in regions, so I think we're still going to focus on that strategy," Lamont said.
As it stands right now, any rollbacks to reopening are made on the local level and some hotspots like Montville and Danbury started to move their schools to online only.
