WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- No serious injuries were reported in a head-on crash that happened in Winchester Thursday morning.
Police said said the crash involving a car and a tractor trailer happened around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The road was closed in both directions from Smith Hill Road to Deer Hill Road, but it has since reopened.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Police said the tractor trailer driver was not injured.
According to police, the car was traveling south on Route 8 and the tractor trailer was headed north.
The car crossed the double yellow lines and hit the truck.
Both vehicles sustained heavy front damage.
