NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Six people were injured in a fire at a multi-family home in New Milford, a fire official said.
The fire happened on Housatonic Avenue around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Fire Marshal Kevin Reynolds said six people were transported to a hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
Eleven people live in the home and everyone made it out on their own.
However, the state fire marshal told Channel 3 that those people were lucky to have made it out because at this point in the investigation they could not find any smoke detectors inside.
A fire official said the back of the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, which caused heavy damage.
Housatonic Avenue was closed near Aspetuck Ridge Road, but has since reopened.
The American Red Cross was on the scene to help the families recover.
