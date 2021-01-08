MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Rumors that the Westfield Meriden Mall is closing are not true, according to Meriden's mayor.
Mayor Kevin Scarpati said a plan is in the works for its future.
He said the mall's management team met with officials from the mayor's office to discuss long and short term plans.
The plans include working with existing tenants to renew leases and pursue new tenants.
"We all realize malls cannot succeed with a retail-only approach," Scarpati said. "This diverse plan will include input from various stakeholders, including the community, as we work to build out a long-term plan and work with mall officials to do so."
The mayor said they'll unveil more about the plan later this year.
Namdar Realty Group owns the mall.
"Know that Namdar has committed to us their desire to see our mall grow and succeed," Scarpati said.
Businesses across the state continue to take a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
