Tolland High School

Tolland High School.

 WFSB file

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - State Police continue to investigate after a bomb scare this morning.

The threat was reported at Tolland High School.

The State Police Bomb Squad's search of the school did not yield any results.

Police continue to investigate.

Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.